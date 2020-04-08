Nebraska cases of COVID-19 rise to 519

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As of April 8, the state has reported 519 total cases of COVID-19 in the state. .

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, most of those cases are in the Omaha area, which has 181 cases thus far.

Health officials say there have been a total of 12 deaths in Nebraska due to COVID-19.

So far, 7978 Nebraskans have been tested and 7,442 of them came back negative.