Second COVID-19 death confirmed in Madison County, NE
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Two more deaths were reported Thursday night in Nebraska, and one of them was in a Siouxland county.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Madison County announced a second death in a positive case previously reported. Officials say the individual was a man in his 70s and had multiple underlying health conditions.
The other death was confirmed in Lancaster County. Officials say it was the county's first COVID-19 related death, and it was that of a male in his 50s who was previously hospitalized.
These two new deaths bring the state's total up to 14. Nebraska health officials say as of 6 p.m. Thursday, 523 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.
Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those that eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nebraska health officials are advising several actions to be taken to slow the spread of COVID-19:
- Stay 6 feet away from others.
- Stay at home and only grocery shop once per week alone.
- Wear a cloth face-covering in public (grocery stores, pharmacies etc.) when you can't stay 6 feet away from others.
- Work from home.
- Hold conference calls or virtual meetings instead of meeting in person.
- Stay home if you or someone in your house has a sudden onset of cough or shortness of breath or a fever.
- Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
- Wash hands right before you eat.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, especially counters, handles, doorknobs, tabletops, remotes and keyboards.