South Dakota cases of COVID-19 rise to 393, 2 more cases reported in Yankton County

South Dakota cases of COVID-19 rise to 393, 2 more cases reported in Yankton CountyNew
PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota is reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 393.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in southeast South Dakota's Yankton County.
The majority of those cases are in the Sioux Falls area, but the virus has been detected in every Siouxland county.
Six South Dakotans have died due to the virus, but 98 people have recovered.
South Dakota has tested over 6,748 people, about 5% have tested positive.
As of April 8, 146 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.
