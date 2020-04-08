South Dakota pork plant sees over 80 COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Health officials say a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota operated by Smithfield Foods has seen over 80 of its employees confirmed to have the coronavirus.

United Food and Commercial Workers, the union representing employees at the plant, said that the number of people who have tested positive is higher at more than 120.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says her number is based on information from Tuesday. The plant, which employees about 2,800 people, has emerged as a hot spot of infections in the state, with almost one in four people who have tested positive in South Dakota working at the plant.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, a total of 393 people have tested positive for COVID-19. As of April 8, there have been 6,784 tests done on South Dakotans, 6,355 of them came back negative for COVID-19.

Public health officials say 26 South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19.

Officials say 146 of the state's COVID-19 cases have fully recovered.

