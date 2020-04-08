Windy Wednesday with temperatures cooler going forward

Our streak of days with substantial warming peaked yesterday with Sioux City hitting 80 degrees for the first time in 2020.



It will likely be a while until we get back there, though.



A cold front will be moving through today and will increase both our cloud cover and winds as we head through the morning.



A few light showers will be possible as it comes through during the middle of the day.



We top out in the mid to upper 50s with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.



Any cloud cover erodes away this evening with clear skies overnight.



We do hang on to a bit of a breeze which will accelerate again Thursday at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph.



Temperatures will be even cooler with highs in the 40s Thursday and even the chance for some sprinkles or flurries.



Friday winds calm with temperatures returning to the mid 50s.



Shower chances return Saturday, however, and Easter Sunday looks to bring us some rain and snow.



There is the chance for some accumulation too; it will be worth watching over the coming days.



Temperatures stay cooler into next week with 40s in the forecast, well below the average high in the low 60s.