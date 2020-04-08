Working from home: What you need to know to help your mental health

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With many people working from home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, some people can have a tough time finding a work-life balance.

"When home turns into the office, it can be hard to detach and take time to relax. Michelle Munsen, Mental Health Therapist at Family Wellness Associates says overworking from home can take a hit on your mental health," said Reporter Emily Schrad.

"Life does not stop. Life is still going on, it's just finding a different way to live it," said Michelle Munsen.

Many people are just now adjusting to working from home, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Munsen says being out of the office can not only affect how we work but also the state of our mental health.

"We have that pressure to be perfect. Or, we have that pressure, we think that, especially in a time like this, that these things are outside of our control. We think we need to kind of manufacture control," said Munsen. "So, we tend to want to do too much. Or, I'm not doing enough. And so, it's important that you find a balance."

Munsen says when working from home, it's easy to dive into work and nothing else. She says making a schedule and sticking to it is the key to avoid overworking.

"I think you have to be okay with making mistakes. Take some time for yourself. I think that when you do that, it's very effective," said Munson.

She adds, spending time with family as a mental health break is also important.

Munsen says if you live alone, things like social media and video chatting with friends or family can also serve as that mental health break.

"Being proactive and searching for those things. Because if you sit at home and say I don't have anybody, then you're right. You'll be by yourself," said Munsen.

Most importantly, Munsen says if you feel yourself needing help, don't be afraid to ask.

"Reaching out does not mean you're weak. Reaching out just means you want to take care of yourself," said Munsen.

Munsen says the key to finding a work-life balance is finding a hobby to help take your mind off work. She emphasizes the importance of having a schedule and sticking to it so you don't overwork yourself.

For more tips on how to take care of your mental health, click here.