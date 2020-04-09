A calmer and nicer Friday on the way

**Wind Advisory in effect for most of Siouxland into this evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of gusty winds and quick-moving rain and snow showers.

The precipitation will come to an end this evening followed by clearing skies tonight and calming winds.

It’s going to be cold tonight with lows dipping into the low 20s.

We’ll see temperatures warm up a bit better for Friday with highs in the low 50s as a southerly wind develops.

Clouds will be increasing both Friday and into Friday night.

We’ll see a few showers developing during the day Saturday with the best chances being from the aftetrnoon into the evening hours.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Rain chances will continue into Saturday night with even a chance of a few thundershowers before some snow starts to mix in.

Then Easter Sunday is going to turn cold on us as highs will only getting into the mid 30s.

In fact, it will be cold enough that snow will be likely during the morning hours with a chance of some light snow continuing into the afternoon with minor accumulations possible even.

We’ll see a lot of clouds stick around on Monday as well with highs only in the upper 30s.

Quieter conditions are expected to stay around Tuesday and Wednesday but temperatures will be staying way below average with highs only near 40 on Tuesday and in the low 40s on Wednesday.

Thursday will see very modest warming with highs getting into the upper 40s.