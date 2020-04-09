A Mapleton, IA Easter egg hunt finds a unique way to continue amid COVID-19

One festivity often taking place during Easter, is an Easter egg hunt.

But with social distancing, for safety reasons, many of those traditional hunts have been canceled.

In Mapleton, Iowa, Judi Castle and Connie Scheer have been putting on an Easter egg hunt for the local children for several years.

They said they like to give the kids something special to do in their small town, but this year circumstances have changed.

"Well we had planned on postponing it, but then we have all these prizes and gifts and we thought we need to get these out of here. So we came up with the idea of having a drive through." said Castle.

Castle and Scheer said this year, the pre-registered families will drive up, get their bags, and if they win a prize, they'll get their prize there too.

Interest in the event has already exceeded expectations.

"Normally we have about 80 to 111 kids, when we normally have it at the park or the school. This year we are up to 253 children already." said Castle.

Castle and Scheer said the increase in kids has been a challenge, but they're doing their best to accommodate all of them.

They said it warms their hearts to bring some sunshine to families during these difficult times.

Castle and Sheer said the prizes all are from local businesses and private donations.

And this Easter egg hunt wouldn't happen without their generosity.