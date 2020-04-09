April 9 Update: Additional COVID-19 case confirmed in Woodbury County, 4 total cases have recovered
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Health officials have confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.
This brings the total number of cases the county's had up to 12.
According to the Siouxland District Health Department, four Woodbury County residents have recovered from COVID-19.
So far, 428 county residents have been tested for COVID-19 and 416 of them came back negative.
Health officials say there has only been one hospitalization due to COVID-19 in Woodbury County.