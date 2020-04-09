FBI SOS program teaches children about online safety

Omaha, Nebraska (KTIV) -- The FBI is offering an educational program for children, and this one has to do with staying safe online.

The FBI's Safe Online Surfing Internet Challenge program, or SOS, teaches third- through eighth-graders how to recognize and respond to online dangers such as cyber-bullying, online predators and identity thieves.

SOS teaches young people about web terminology, and how to recognize secure and trustworthy sites.

Others lessons cover how to protect personal details online, create strong passwords, avoid viruses and scams, and be wary of dangers.

Students and their parents can visit the island that corresponds with their grade level and surf through the activities.

In addition, schools can compete with each other on a national level. Schools with the highest scores will earn a FBI SOS certificate.