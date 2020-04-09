First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Pierce County, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska public health officials have confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in Pierce County.

The North Central District Health Department says it has initiated contact investigations and has been assessing potential exposures to determine the next steps. At this time, NCDHD believes this case is contained.

NCDHD has been in communications with all identified close contacts and they are in self-quarantine and will be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials.

Additional details on the case will be shared as they are acquired.