Hard Rock furloughs nearly 500 employees due to COVID-19 closures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Businesses are closing their doors and employees are out of work.

It's becoming more of a common sight across Siouxland as people deal with closures because of COVID-19

Wednesday, The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City had to make the decision to furlough nearly 500 employees.

Nearly a month ago, on March 17th Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds mandated a number of businesses including casinos, close their doors to the general public.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Vice President of Operations, Mike Adams said their hourly employees have been off since then, but they continued to pay them until Tuesday.

But, Governor Reynolds later extended that closure, keeping the doors closed until at least the end of the month.

In a statement Adams said in part:

"As our nation continues to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our team members and our community. While we are all hoping for the best, and because we have no visibility to an immediate opening of the property, we had to make the incredibly tough decision to lay off the majority of the property team beginning Wednesday, April 8th." The decision to extend our temporary closure is disappointing, though necessary. We appreciate how well our team members have supported us with their hard work and commitment to our guests and we are grateful that we have been able to support them for three weeks while we’ve been closed. We look forward to seeing them in action again as soon as it is safe to open our doors." Mike Adams

Adams said to comply with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, they are keeping some staff on hand. But, he did not give an exact number.

