Iowa reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 476 Iowans have recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa officials are reporting 125 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 1,270 cases in the state.

So far, 79 counties of Iowa's 99 counties have had cases of COVID-19.

Iowa public health officials say there have been 14,973 tests done in the state, 13,703 of those tests came back negative.

As of April 9, there have been 29 deaths in Iowa due to COVID-19. The latest two deaths were reported Thursday and both were from Linn County.

Out of Iowa's 1,270 positive COVID-19 cases, 476 of them have recovered.