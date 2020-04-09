Law enforcement warns of COVID-19 Scams

Sioux City, IA (KTIV) -- The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and the Sioux City Police Department are warning the public about COVID-19 scams.

They say scammers are posing as members of the Department of Public Health and will request access to a person’s home in order to “inspect it for COVID-19”. Reports say once the scammers are inside they will use the opportunity to steal from the homeowner. The departments also say scammers have tried to get personal information from people posing as public health officials over the phone or internet.

Both departments also want to warn people of contractors offering to sanitize the outside of their homes. The Sheriff's office and Police Department say this cleaning is unnecessary and is a rip off of the homeowner.

The departments say with the promise of stimulus money being sent out soon, scammers will also be trying to get personal information by posing as a member of the Federal Reserve, IRS, or another Federal agency. According to the Sheriff's office and Police Department, they may ask for personal information and checking account number in order to deposit your check. They say do not give out this information because you will not be contacted over the phone or by email by these institutions nor would they ask for your personal information.

Law enforcement says if you are a victim of one of these scams to report it immediately to local law enforcement and your financial institution.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and Sioux City Police Department also ask that people frequently check on elderly or isolated family members. Scammers prey on members of the family that are isolated and susceptible to manipulation.

If you have any questions about suspicious activity that could be a scam or need to report a scam, call 279-6440 or email SiouxCityPolice@sioux-city.org

Other tips to avoid being a victim of a scam include: