Lawton-Bronson’s Thelander chooses Northwestern College

LAWTON, Iowa (Courtesy Northwestern College) -- Ben Thelander (Lawton, Iowa) has signed a letter of intent to continue his basketball and track and field careers at Northwestern College.

Thelander is a 6'6" forward who had a standout, four-year career playing for the Lawton Bronson High School basketball team. Thelander averaged a double-double, 16 points and 10.4 rebounds, in leading his team to a 15-8 record as a senior. He finished his career with 615 rebounds, seventh most in school history, and 104 blocked shots, third best in school history. Thelander received all-conference, all-Northwest Iowa and all-substate honors the last two years and was an IBCA All-Star Team selection.

"We are thrilled to have Ben join our Red Raider basketball program," commented Northwestern Head Coach Kris Korver. "Ben first caught our eye when he attended the Northwestern basketball camp. He is a tremendous athlete who has incredible character. Ben is a long, versatile player and we look forward to getting him on campus in the fall."

A three-time letter winner in track and field, Thelander has qualified for state the last two years. He was the state runner-up as a sophomore and qualified in both the high jump and 110m hurdles last year. Thelander won the Sioux City Relays last spring and is a four-time conference champion (3x high jump, 1x 110m hurdles). He has personal bests of 6'3" in the high jump and 16.04 in the hurdles. Thelander is an honor roll student and plans to major in Psychology or Education at Northwestern. He is the son of Jeff and Beth.

"We are excited to have Ben be part of our Red Raider track and field team," said Northwestern Head Coach Scott Bahrke. "Ben is a talented high jumper and hurdler who will help our team score points at the conference championships. He has the potential to qualify for nationals as he continues to get stronger and more explosive. We welcome his team-first mentality and great work ethic to our squad."