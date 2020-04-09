Le Mars, IA man arrested on sexual abuse charge

(KTIV) - A Le Mars, Iowa, man faces charges after authorities say he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl.

Thirty-six-year-old Kody Miller was arrested yesterday on a charge of 3rd-degree sexual abuse.

A preliminary hearing has been set for April 20 at the Plymouth County Courthouse.

According to a criminal complaint, which was filed on April 7 in Plymouth County District Court, Miller entered a home in Struble, Iowa, on January 1 and sexually assaulted the girl.