Lewis and Clark Elementary School students pick up learning packets

Lewis and Clark Elementary students in South Sioux City, NE picked up learning packets on Thursday to help them finish out the school year at home.

Principal Ben Schultz said the packets contained review material with enrichment activities, projects they've done, and the items, which were left in their desks and lockers.

But Schultz said it's also been a way for the teachers to say goodbye.

"They each included items in there, like certificates, some had scrapbooks that they've collected their work throughout the year," said Schultz. "And they made sure they were still able to say 'goodbye, we miss you, and hopefully you'll come back and visit us next year, although you'll be in a different grade level.'"

Schultz said the teachers also are packing up their things, leaving their classrooms as they would, if it were the end of the school year.

He said the early closure of the elementary school has been difficult for some teachers.

"It's a very emotional thing for our teachers. The comments I get from them is, you know, 'we should have had nine more weeks with these kids'. And they really did not want to say goodbye." said Schultz.

But Schultz said, even though their classrooms might be closed, many teachers are still reaching out to their students through social media.

Schultz said families, who couldn't pick up their packets this week, will receive a call to figure out a time when they can get them.