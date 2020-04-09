Siouxland Humane Society opens pet food pantry

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As more people lose their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become tougher to keep families fed, including the four-legged members of their household.

The Siouxland Humane Society has opened a pet food bank to help struggling families feed their pets. The food bank provides free dog and cat food, and other supplies.

"As families continue to struggle through hardships during this time we are seeing more pets in need of food, and we will continue to be here for the community," said Kelly Erie, Public Relations Volunteer Manager.

Erie says the only thing they are asking is that this be used by those experiencing hardship or financial need, and not just someone taking advantage of the free offer.

"We want the families who are truly in need of it and not take away from those who truly need the food right now," said Erie.

Erie says the food bank is being partially funded by a grant from the Human Society of the United States.

But as demand for these services increase, the facilty is also asking for donations from the community to keep the pet food bank open.

"We want to do everything that we can to help families and pets stay together," said Erie.

The Humane Society is offering curbside service on Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a-m to 4 p-m. They are located on Tri-View Avenue in Sioux City.

To follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing the facility is asking you remain in your car when you arrive and call (712) 252-2614, ext. 0 for staff to fill your needs.