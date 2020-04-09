Local Siouxland restaurant continues to adjust during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many local restaurants have been changing, and adapting, to keep their businesses running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While many local Siouxland restaurants have had to close their dine-in areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders with Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant in Sioux City say they had to make some adjustments to continue serving their loyal customers," said reporter Emily Schrad.

"They've followed us and they've supported us all along the way. So, we're very grateful," said Mary Baryo, Co-Owner of Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant.

Baryo says it was a challenge when they first started doing carry out orders, to keep their doors open during the pandemic.

"It became apparent that carryout, curbside service was the way to go," said Baryo.

She says now, they're doing what they can to continue serving the community.

"We're a small, family-owned restaurant, as many small places here in town are. So, we all are doing our best to work that out," said Baryo. "It's been a new process. But, we know it's a temporary process. We're maintaining as best we can to serve those people."

Baryo says she never imagined anything like the COVID-19 crisis would happen.

"The whole thing is a little surreal. We've never experienced this, never thought we'd ever see this. But, it's what it is and everyone has to make the best of it," said Baryo.

She says her team tries to stay positive and think toward the future.

"I think the fact that it's a temporary situation, and that it will pass with time. It gives us the energy and fortitude to continue on, one day at a time," she said.

Leaders with the restaurant say they're thankful to their loyal customers that help keep their doors open during these changing times.

Baryo says she's grateful for her loyal customers who continue supporting the restaurant, even though they can't sit down and eat.

To check out carry-out deal from the restaurant, click here.