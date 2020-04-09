MercyOne Siouxland expands Virtual Visit capabilities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- MeryOne Siouxland expanded its Virtual Visit capabilities due to the COVID-19 crisis. A virtual visit allows a patient to meet with their local MercyOne primary care or specialist provider through a secure, HIPAA compliant video chat in the comfort of their home. Patients can use Virtual Visits as a follow-up visit for an acute condition, medication management for chronic conditions, and to review test results.

Virtual Visits will be with a local MercyOne health care provider the patient already knows and trusts. Providers can conduct a routine appointment, prescribe medications, coordinate additional treatment options and asses if further care is needed.

Patients will need a smartphone or tablet with a built-in camera and internet service. Once a virtual visit is scheduled, patients will receive a link from the provider's front desk to get started.

Virtual Visits are covered by insurance including Medicare and Medicaid during the COVID-19 crisis. A co-pay may still apply based upon the coverage plan.

Virtual Visits are not for emergency situations. For life-threatening situations call 9-1-1. MercyOne recommends those with COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath to call their primary care physician office to determine if a Virtual Visit is appropriate.

Click here to schedule a Virtual Visit.