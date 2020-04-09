MidAmerican Energy donates $35,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts

Sioux City, IA (KTIV) -- MidAmerican Energy Company announced its foundation will donate $35,000 to two local organizations. United Way of Siouxland will receive $25,000 and Food Bank of Siouxland will get $10,000.

Overall, MidAmerican Energy Foundation pledged $500,000 to more than 30 organizations including local food banks, community foundations, and United Way agencies throughout the company’s service area.

“The pandemic has put strains on our customers, businesses and non-profits everywhere. We live in the communities we serve and are proud to not only provide the reliable electric and gas service that people need now more than ever, but to support the organizations that are on the frontline meeting other essential needs, such as food security and emotional well-being," said Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican Energy vice president, economic connections and integration.

The company says they are focusing its donations to support organizations that can rapidly respond to essential local needs.