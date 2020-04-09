Nebraska cases of COVID-19 rise to 567

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska public health officials are reporting 567 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, that's up from 523 reported Wednesday night.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 8,704 total tests in the state. Officials say 8,116 of those tests came back negative.

Two additional deaths were reported Wednesday night, one of them was Madison County's second COVID-19 related death. This brings Nebraska's death toll up to 14.