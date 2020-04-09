Planetarium Offers Special Shows Online During Coronavirus Threat

Wayne, Neb. (KTIV) -- The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College is trying to bring a little more happiness to people at home while they are self-distancing. Wayne State College Planetarium Director Todd Young announced several special planetarium shows for people to enjoy in the comfort of their own home.

Those who wish to watch the shows can do so on a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

week 1 (Ends on April 9): Zula Patrol: Under the Weather!

week 2 (April 10 - 16): Solar Superstorms

Week 3 (April 17 - 23): Dinosaurs at Dusk

Week 4 (April 24 - May 20): Faster Than Light

Parents and Educators: Each show link will be an educator's guide so you can use these special shows for more than just entertainment if you wish.

Visit www.wsc.edu/planetarium to watch the shows.