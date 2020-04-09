Sioux City Police Department confirm several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Police Department says it has received confirmation of positive COVID-19 tests for several staff members.

The department says their essential services have not been impacted and they will maintain full capabilities to respond to 911 and citizen calls for service.

In a press release, the SCPD said it has been following all established COVID-19 protocol for essential service providers and the impacted staff are recovering in isolation. The Department of Public Health is aware and is working closely with the Sioux City police and affected employees.

The SCPD says they will continue to monitor all personnel for the safety of citizens and police department employees.

Since the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Sioux City police say they have been deploying multiple measures within the building to mitigate the possible spread of the virus.

This includes taking calls for service by phone and maintaining social distancing guidelines as a standard practice. Staff have also been provided with personal protective equipment and have been regularly sanitizing police equipment and vehicles in order to protect officers and community members.

The SCPD says they will maintain their commitment to making constant adjustments to provide prompt, safe and effective law enforcement services as they move forward.

The names and roles of those within the SCPD who have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be released, the exact number of those who have tested positive has not been released either. Sioux City police say this is to protect the privacy of the affected employees.