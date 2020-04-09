South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise to 447, 36% of cases recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- The South Dakota Department of Health is confirming 54 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 447.

As of April 9, officials say 7,147 South Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19, 6700 of those tests came back negative.

Out of the 447 total cases, public health officials say 161 of them have recovered, that's about 36% of all confirmed cases.

Thus far, there have been 6 deaths in South Dakota. The majority of the cases are in the Sioux Falls area with Minnehaha County having 274 of the state's cases.