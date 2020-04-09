 Skip to Content

South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise to 447, 36% of cases recovered

11:53 am South Dakota News, Top Stories

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- The South Dakota Department of Health is confirming 54 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 447.

As of April 9, officials say 7,147 South Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19, 6700 of those tests came back negative.

Out of the 447 total cases, public health officials say 161 of them have recovered, that's about 36% of all confirmed cases.

Thus far, there have been 6 deaths in South Dakota. The majority of the cases are in the Sioux Falls area with Minnehaha County having 274 of the state's cases.

Dean Welte

Related Articles

Skip to content