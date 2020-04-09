Sports shutdown hurts Siouxland officials

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Of course, the sports cancellations have hit athletes and coaches the hardest. But another critical part of sports is also shut down -- officiating. Siouxland officials have been hit hard by the pandemic as well.

Officials are independent contractors. In in the past states did not allow unemployment claims for them. But the CARES Act from congress may allow such claims. The National Association of Sports Officials is campaigning on their behalf.

Mark Harris of Moville, Iowa, normally umpires about 100 college and high school baseball games a season. He and many other officials don't have the income they expected.

"Financially the hit could be really staggering for a lot of guys," said umpire Mark Harris. "There's some guys that depend on officiating, that's all the income they have.So it's a critical loss for a lot of people."

Iowa is one of just two states that have high school baseball and softball in the summer. As of now, the first practices are scheduled for May 4. A possible cancellation of the seasons would be difficult for Siouxland officials. But it would be even worse for the players.

"That's why we're there. Yeah the money's great and everything but we're there because we love to do it and we're there because we want to support the kids and the communities," said Harris. "To see them have that go away so suddenly, I'm sure that will have a lasting impact on them."

If you would like to be an official, you can get assistance from the Siouxland Officials Association.