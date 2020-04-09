WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds to provide update on COVID-19 in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday, April 9 at 11 a.m.

During the news conference, Gov. Reynolds will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook Page.

KTIV will also be broadcasting the news conference live on channel 4.1.