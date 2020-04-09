Windy and chilly with cool temperatures into the weekend

**Wind Advisory for all of Siouxland through this evening**



Wednesday was a windy day as a cold front moved through.



While the northwest winds calmed some overnight, they will pick back up this morning and will gust up to 45 mph through the afternoon.



It will be a chilly day with temperatures only climbing into the mid 40s; when adding on the winds, it will feel more like the low 30s.



We will see partly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles possible from late morning into the afternoon.



As we move into the evening, the winds will slowly start to ease with high pressure taking over the area.



Skies will clear and, with the calm winds overnight, temperatures will drop into the low 20s.



Friday looks a little nicer with temperatures ending up in the low 50s with increasing cloud cover and a bit of a southerly breeze.



Light showers return to the area Friday night into Saturday with temperatures staying in the 50s Saturday.



The light rain continues Saturday night and begins to mix in with some snow for Easter Sunday.



We will have to keep a close eye on those temperatures as we will be close to the rain/snow changeover for much of the day but some accumulations do look possible.



We also look windy Sunday and Monday with temperatures staying steady in the 40s next week.