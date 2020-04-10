Company donates to non-profits to help during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the uncertainty of what tomorrow can bring during the COVID-19 pandemic, many non-profits around Siouxland are taking a hit when it comes to donations.

Many non-profits around Siouxland want to help the community during these times. But, with the pandemic, many of those non-profits are seeing donations go down.

"This isn't the be-all, end-all. They really need help right now," said Geoff Greenwood, Media Relations Manager at MidAmerican Energy.

So, MidAmerican Energy decided to help out.

The company is donating half a million dollars to local organizations throughout their service areas. The Food Bank of Siouxland and United Way of Siouxland are each receiving a donation from the company.

"We wanted to help our communities immediately. We wanted to provide aid that can get out there right away," said Greenwood. "So, we chose organizations that we've worked with before and that are equipped to help people right now. Because the need is right now. And so, we wanted to make the maxim amount of impact we could."

Greenwood says food insecurity was one of the problems people were facing during these times.

Linda Scheid, Executive Director at the Food Bank of Siouxland, says they were grateful for the generous donation.

"I think in this time of crisis, people with the capacity to give know that one of the most critical things we can do for people is to make sure they have enough food to eat," said Scheid "There's so many people that have lost their paychecks and find themselves food insecure, maybe for the first time in their life."

She says because food donations have been down, Mid American's donation will go toward purchasing items to keep the food bank stocked.

"We are finding the need to purchase food. And so, we've always done some purchasing, but that need has definitely increased. And so, this donation will help us live up to our need to make sure we get enough food brought into the building," said Scheid.

Greenwood says they wanted to help the non-profits continue helping those they serve.

"We just have a lot of new challenges right now with this crisis. So, we were looking for a way to make a maximum impact in a very short amount of time," he said.

Scheid says they've seen an increase in people coming in due to food insecurity and the donation will be a big help during these changing times.