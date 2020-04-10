First case of COVID-19 for Iowa Department of Corrections

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A staff member of the Iowa Department of Corrections has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a news release Friday, the DOC reported that a correctional officer at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

"The department has implemented pre-established action steps and procedures for identifying COVID-19 contacts with staff and offenders and quarantining those exposed. The department is taking every appropriate measure to ensure that the impact on staff and inmates can be mitigated as much as possible." Iowa Department of Corrections

The staff member is an adult between the ages of 18-40. The department says that person first showed symptoms on April 8th, which was their last day at work. The officer is now at home recovering.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.