Homeschooling tips for parents during coronavirus closures

VERMILLION, South Dakota (KTIV) -- As schools were forced to shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus, parents have had to take on the responsibility of homeschooling their children.

According to Paddy Rosdail, a 2nd grade teacher from the Vermillion School District, if you are a parent who is now providing lesson plans at home, setting up a designated space and time for learning is key.

"It is important that they have a quiet place without distractions, said Paddy Rosdail, Vermillion 2nd Grade Teacher.

Rosdail says to set daily routines.

"That structure gives them a sense of safety, and thats how our day goes well at school. It's becuase we have a sense of routine," said Rosdail.

She says to get creative and do activities that your children are passionate about, or play educational games to really catch their attention before starting actual graded homework.

She says it is also important to be forgiving of yourself and your children.

"It's not going to go prefectly and that's okay, it's all new, we are learning how to do this," said Rosdail. "Parents right now have a big job because a lot of them are working from home too," said Rosdail.

One last helpful tip - provide plenty of snacks and recess time.

