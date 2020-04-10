Iowa cases of COVID-19 rise to 1,388, a total of 506 cases have recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa officials are reporting 118 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa up to 1,388.

Two additional deaths have also been reported, both were in Linn County in eastern Iowa. This brings the total number of deaths in Iowa up to 31.

So far, Iowa public health officials have 15,953 people, a total of 14,565 of those tests have come back negative.

As of April 10, officials say 119 people have been hospitalized while 506 of Iowa's cases have recovered. That means about 36% of all of Iowa's cases have recovered.