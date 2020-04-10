Siouxland doctor says smokers are at a higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You may have seen stories online or on social media claiming people, who smoke or vape, are at a greater risk for COVID-19.

Coronavirus is a respiratory illness that targets the lungs, so because of that a doctor from MercyOne South Sioux City Family Medicine says it is especially threatening to people who smoke, or vape.

"Smoking is just going to put you at higher risk for respiratory conditions like COPD, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis and that's just going to put you at a higher risk of complications if you were to get the coronavirus," said Dr. Matthew Humpal, MercyOne South Sioux City Family Medicine.

Dr. Humpal says smoking causes inflammation in your airways, and damages your lungs.

Which makes people "immunocompromised" - or having a weakened immune system.

This means you don't have the same ability to fight infections and other diseases as those who don't have a compromised immune system.

He says while there is no evidence that you are at an increased risk of getting sick from COVID-19 because you are a smoker, he is certain you are at a higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 if you get it.

If you are smoker, Dr. Humpal says this a great time to quit.

And their are many resources to help you.

"There are over the counter stuff you can purchase on your own like nicotine gums, or patches," said Dr. Humpal.

Dr. Humpal says you can also contact your primary physician to talk about what will work best for you.

