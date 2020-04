LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 635.

That's an increase of 68 since Thursday, April 9.

Overall, there have been 9,375 individuals tested and 8,719 of them came back negative.

An additional death has been reported as well, bringing Nebraska's total to 15.

