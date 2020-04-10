Nicer Friday but rain and snow for the holiday weekend

**Winter Storm Watch for Holt County from 7 PM Saturday to 7 PM Sunday**



After a day of howling winds and scattered snow showers, skies cleared overnight and winds calmed as high pressure moved in.



That has allowed temperatures to drop to near 20 degrees to start off our Friday.



The good news is that we will recover pretty nicely through the day with a lot of sunshine through the morning and for most of the afternoon and a southerly breeze at 10 to 20 mph.



Highs will reach the low to mid 50s, definitely an improvement on yesterday!



Clouds will continue increasing overnight, helping to keep us from falling off too much with lows in the upper 30s.



Showers will develop as a system approaches our area Saturday with rain continuing into the nighttime.



It may begin to mix with snow Saturday night and will likely shift to all snow Sunday morning.



Most of the snow falls in the morning hours but some will likely linger into the afternoon hours with 2 to 4 inches accumulating by the time it ends.



Some isolated higher amounts will be possible with winds picking up through the day as well.



It is another reason not to be traveling for the Easter holiday!



Chances for flurries or light snow showers will be with us again Monday and Tuesday with temperatures staying well below average through next week.