Safe ways to celebrate Easter this year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Lots of Easter events for kids and families have been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19, but there are still ways to enjoy your Easter holiday.

Kevin Grieme, Director of Health at Siouxland District of Health Department, had some suggestions on how to do that while still being safe and cautious about COVID-19.

Grieme suggested replicating some of those canceled community activities in your own home, like holding a family Easter egg hunt inside, or outside if weather permits.

He also said utilize technology, like many of us have been doing during this time, and don't visit anyone outside the household.

"During this holiday weekend, we're all interested in touching base with family, and since we can't personally be there, it's not recommended. Take a look at FaceTime, Zoom, other options you have to just connect with them." said Grieme.

But just because we can't visit others, doesn't mean we can't travel outside of the home.

Grieme said it's good to get some outdoor time for your mental health, and heading to a park or a trail is still an option, as long as you do it in a safe manner.

"Make sure it's just their family unit, from their house that's together. Kind of maintain some distance from others. There's little risk in just meeting someone on the sidewalk, it's the stopping, shaking hands, those kinds of things." said Grieme,

He said other Easter activities can easily be done at home as well, including things like dying eggs or making Easter baskets, just keep it within the family.

