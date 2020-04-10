SBL participates in “Light Up Iowa” event

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association had a bright idea Friday. They asked schools across the state to turn on their stadium lights to show support for their students who are missing events.

Schools all over Siouxland liked the idea. Sgt. Bluff-Luton had their football and track lights on from 8 o'clock to 8:15 -- one minute for every day that school has been shut down.

Iowa has put a plan in place to finish the spring sports season if school is back in session by May 1. It's a nice gesture until students and coaches can get back to the activities they love.

"It's a tough thing because there's a lot of stuff going on in the country right now that people think are more important than athletics, and they are," said Sgt. Bluff-Luton Head Football Coach Justin Smith. "But at the same time, people that are struggling because they lost athletics, those are valid feelings. Taking care of those kids and doing what you can to help them out is important."

The lights were also turned on at the SBL baseball field. If school resumes on May 1, the first baseball and softball practices would be on May 18 -- that's two weeks later than previously planned. The first games would be on June 1.

SBL is expected to have one of the top teams in Class 3A -- and they hope to be able to prove it on the field.

"We have a lot of seniors, one of the biggest senior classes we've ever had," said Sgt. Bluff-Luton Head Baseball Coach Matt Nelson. "So I'm really hoping they get an opportunity to finish out their senior year on the ballfield. Likewise we talked to some of our younger kids the other day, even if worse case scenario -- we don't get to play this year -- you still need to find ways to develop."

Two more "Light Up Iowa" nights are planned for the next two Friday's.