SBL’s Imming gets football offer from Iowa State

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sgt. Bluff-Luton's Jacob Imming has gotten a football scholarship offer from Iowa State. Imming made the announcement on Twitter after talking with Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell.

As a sophomore last season, he caught 47 passes for over 500, averaging over 11 yards per catch, while scoring seven touchdowns. He was also third on the team in tackles and is being recruited as a linebacker.

Imming helped SBL go 10-2 last season, with a trip to the UNI-Dome and the Class 3A semifinals.