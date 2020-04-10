Sioux City Public Museum moves History at High Noon series online

Sioux City (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Public Museum will offer its previously scheduled program, "History at High Noon: The Great Influenza Pandemic in Sioux City 1918-1919" online starting on Thursday, April 16.

The Sioux City Public Museum says the Influenza Pandemic of 1918-1919 was one of the deadliest events in human history. Experts say 500 million people were infected worldwide and at least 50 million died, including 675,000 in the United States alone. Of the 114 Siouxland residents who lost their lives serving in World War I, nearly half succumbed to flu or associated complications like pneumonia. In Woodbury County, more than 450 people died after being infected with the flu virus between September 1918 and May 1919. No outbreak of disease in the Sioux City area has ever resulted in so many fatalities in so short a period, yet it is little-remembered and poorly documented. Presented by Matt Anderson, Curator of History, the program will feature historic photographs of local hospitals, notable individuals, military installations and general views of Sioux City during the 1910s.

Attendance at the Sioux City Public Museum’s monthly History at High Noon series regularly tops 100. The 1918-1919 Pandemic program was scheduled prior to the current COVID-19 Pandemic. The Sioux City Public Museum is currently closed to the public until further notice.

To view the program go to siouxcitymuseum.org/history-at-high-noon.



