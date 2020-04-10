Siouxland churches stay connected during Holy Week through online, drive-in services

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many are looking for different ways to worship together this Easter.

"So there's just a lot of information as far as our faith goes in this week of Holy Week," said David Zirpel, Associate Pastor at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

For weeks now, churches across Siouxland have moved their worship services online because of COVID-19.

"For us, it was just a matter of closing the doors and continue on with the live stream services that we've already been working on for the last three and a half years," said Douglas Dill, Pastor at First Lutheran Church.

For many, Holy Week is incredibly important.

"When we are baptized, we are baptized into Christ's death and then we are raised up in newness of life, which also symbolizes the resurrection of Jesus Christ," said Zirpel.

Pastor Zirpel said they usually have about 750 people worshiping at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Easter.

To keep that tradition of gathering together, they're holding a drive-in service on Sunday.

"People will stay in their cars with their windows rolled up and turn their radio dial onto FM 94.5 and listen to a 45 minute Easter service which includes the sermon hymns, confession, and absolution," said Zirpel.

Pastor Dill said they're still planning on holding online serves on Sunday. But, he said as important as Easter is to them, they're holding off on celebrating it.

"We are going to stay in what I am calling an extended Easter vigil as we wait for the resurrection," said Dill. "Then when we are able to come back together that's when we are going to celebrate Easter, the resurrection of our Lord and Savior. We will come together as one whole body to celebrate that."

Pastor Zirpel said they will be holding four services on Easter Sunday. Those will be at 8:00, 9:00, 10:00 and 11:00.

Pastor Dill said they are planning on building a shelter so they can hopefully hold outdoor services in May.