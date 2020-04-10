Siouxland mother, daughter sew masks for people across the U.S.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- We've been sharing countless stories of Siouxlander's stepping up during this difficult time.

Many of them turning to making masks for health care workers.

"We're trying to help save as many of the community as we can," said Gayle Miille. "Just as simple as that. We want to be there for our community."

A mother-daughter team is sewing masks for anyone and everyone in Siouxland and beyond. They're sending them to states like Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Nebraska, and Arizona.

"Some are for retirement homes, some are for clinics, some are for individual people, families, one guy bought them for his entire neighborhood of elderly people," said Kim Wauhob.

For 18 days, the duo has been churning out masks like clockwork for 14 hours a day. Now they're making nearly 2,000 masks.

"So we buy the material and cut in the 6x9 that Mercy suggested, three layers thick, add a loop for the ears to put around your ears, and do some folding," said Miille.

Miille said if they have everything set up the night before, things tend to go a little faster. They're averaging about 100 to 150 masks a day.

"But, that means we work til 11:30, 12:30 every night preparing for tomorrows pile," said Miille.

So why have they dedicated their mornings, afternoons, and nights to making these masks?

"The emergency workers, the hospital workers, they're risking their lives for all of us and we find it very important to keep them protected," said Wauhob.

The two said they go through hundreds and hundreds of yards of material and yarn every day.

They are asking people to donate supplies or give monetary donations so they can keep going. You can message them on Facebook and they will tell you where to deliver them to.

