South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise to 536, a total of 177 cases have recovered

SOUTH DAKOTA (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials say the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen to 536.

This is an increase of 89 since Thursday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 7111 people have tested negative for COVID-19. That means about .07% of all South Dakotans tested come back positive.

No additional deaths have been reported, with total still at 6.

As of April 10, officials say 177 South Dakotans have recovered from the virus.

The majority of the cases in South Dakota are located in the Sioux Falls area, with Minnehaha County having 352 positive COVID-19 cases to date.

