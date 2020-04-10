South Sioux City’s meals on wheels program adjusts to new changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Many businesses and programs have had to adjust their typical routines due to concerns over COVID-19.

And even meals on wheels programs, like the one in the South Sioux Senior Center, are experiencing some changes.

The South Sioux Senior Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska used to serve congregate and meals on wheels.

But with COVID-19 concerns, Judy Rich, the kitchen manager at South Sioux Senior Center, said they now just have curbside pick up and deliveries, but those aren't the only changes.

"For the meals on wheels, our drivers have gloves on, and they have masks on. And some of the customers are putting coolers outside their door. So we can set the meal actually inside the cooler, and then they can retrieve it when they want to." said Judy Rich.

Rich said that not only have the safety precautions increased, but the number of delivery orders have too.

She said, for now, they are able to handle the changes in delivery amounts and added safety measures, but the hardest part is the loss of social interaction.

"We hear it quite a bit, they can't wait until it opens up. Because right now they're so isolated, right now all they have is their phone calls." said Rich.

Rich said that they hope to return to regular operations soon, but until then she's glad that they can help keep people safe by allowing them to stay home and still receive meals.

Another adjustment the center has made, is that they now need 24 hour advance notice, if you do want a meal delivered.