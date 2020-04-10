Winter Storm Watch posted for most of Siouxland Saturday night through Sunday night

**Winter Storm Warning for Holt County Saturday night through Sunday**

**Winter Storm Watch for most of Siouxland from late Saturday night through Sunday night**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a calmer and warmer day than what we saw on Thursday as highs went into the low 50s.

Now get ready for more changes this weekend. More clouds will be moving in for Saturday and chances of showers will develop as the day goes along.

We could even see a couple of thundershowers from Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

As colder air moves in Saturday night, we’ll see that rain changing to snow.

When we’re waking up Easter morning, there’s going to be a good chance of snow coming down across the region and this snow could last for much of the day and accumulations could end up being in the 4 to 7 inch range for a lot of us.

The wind is going to pick up as well gusting over 30 miles per hour at times creating lower visibilities while the snow is coming down.

Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 30s.

The cold weather is then going to continue into the start of next week with highs on Monday and Tuesday only in the upper 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will get a bit warmer but stay way below average with highs in the 40s.

We’ll try to reach 50 again by next Friday.