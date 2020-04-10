Woodbury County COVID-19 Update

Sioux City, IA (KTIV) -- Woodbury County has seen 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 464 tests completed as of Friday, April 10, 2020. That brings the total of positive tests to 3%. One person has been hospitalized but since been discharged. Six individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) updates the COVID-19 numbers for Woodbury County. SDHD is the public health agency for Woodbury County. Public health promotes and protects the health of people and the communities where they live, learn, work, and play by trying to prevent people from getting sick or injured. Public health also promotes wellness by encouraging healthy behaviors.

The table reflects numbers that have been reported to SDHD from the State lab and from private testing labs. It includes only completed tests - pending tests are not included.

These are completed tests for Woodbury County residents only.

SDHD started to include additional data regarding the case counts in Woodbury County. The total hospitalizations are a total count over time of hospital admissions, not necessarily current admissions, and includes those listed as hospitalized and discharged. The total recovered includes cases that have met the criteria for no longer needing isolation and public health monitoring.