SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- On Saturday, new information released by the Siouxland District Health Department showed that the number of COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County had gone by 3 to 18 positive cases.

They say that the three new patients are all between the ages of 41 and 60. Two are females and one is a male.

Also, released on Saturday morning is that 8 of the positive cases have recovered