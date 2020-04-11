Hubbard families participate in drive-thru Easter egg hunt

HUBBARD, Neb. (KTIV) - A group of Hubbard mothers said they wanted to make sure that families had a chance to celebrate Spring with the Easter bunny, even if it had to be at a distance.

That's why, on Saturday, they hosted a drive-thru Easter egg hunt.

Families were able to stop by the Hubbard Community Center, and pick up a list of numbers associated with various large Easter eggs hidden around town.

Then, they were off.

As families came across different eggs, they would have to look for the number on the back, cross it off their list, and go on to find the next one.

Organizers said this modified version of the tradition was so important to the community in order to stay positive while continuing to safely celebrate holidays with family and friends.

"It's really important for the kids to keep some sort of normalcy especially since school isn't happening, the normal family gatherings for the holiday aren't happening, that they know they always come to Hubbard for the Easter egg hunt and they can still do that, it's just going to be a bit different," said organizer Molly Schooley.

After they had found all the eggs and collected all the numbers on the back, families could go back to the community center to collect their prize.