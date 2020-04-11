IDPH: 122 Additional COVID-19 Cases; Death in Crawford County

DES MOINES (KTIV)-- On Saturday in a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced that there were 122 additional positive cases in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases so far in Iowa during the pandemic to 1,510.

They also reported 3 additional deaths:

Crawford County, older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County, elderly adult (81+)

Madison County, older adult (61-80 years)

Below is information from IDPH of locations and age ranges of the new cases: According to IDPH, the locations and age range of the 122 new includes:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 4 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Marshall County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Wapello County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.