Mapleton, Iowa residents host drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt

MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) - Many people are celebrating Easter non-traditionally this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

While many Easter events have been canceled due to the pandemic, one community came together to find a way to continue their annual tradition.

"That's the best part. To see them smile. It makes us happy," said Judi Castle, an organizer of the event.

Judi Castle and Connie Scheer have been hosting an annual Easter egg hunt in Mapleton, Iowa for over almost 10 years.

This year, because of coronavirus concerns, they decided to have a drive thru hunt, to make sure the kids of the community still got to have a fun Easter, even if it wasn't the typical hunt.

"We thought, we have all these gifts. These need to go to the children," said Castle. "So, we decided to do the drive-thru and hope that they could all come and make it. And it's been overwhelming, we've had more than we normally, usually do."

Castle and Scheer say the community appreciates the effort they went through to keep the hunt alive.

"It was unbelievable, the response that we got through Facebook and stuff. Everybody was happy. Everybody was excited. And we've never had this many children before in our life," said Connie Scheer, and organizer of the event.

Others that helped with the event say Castle and Scheer were dedicated to bring joy to the community.

"Connie and Judi have done a tremendous job. I mean they have gone out of their way to get gifts and prizes. They put a lot of hard work into it," said Connie Haahr, volunteer with the drive thru.

Castle says it was nice to bring smiles to Mapelton residents during these tough times.

"It makes us feel good that the kids can at least have a little bit of fun at Easter. I know they don't get to go run after the eggs, but at least they'll get a little gift," said Castle.

Leaders with the event say over 250 kids received baskets and prizes for the Easter egg drive-thru hunt.

Both Castle and Scheer say they we're thankful for everyone who helped put the drive-thru together. They say they're also thankful for those who donated to help with the extra prizes.