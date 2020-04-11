 Skip to Content

Nebraska COVID-19 Cases Rise to 700; Over 10,000 Tested

Updated
Last updated today at 12:39 pm
12:48 pm Coronavirus, Nebraska News, News, Newsfeed, Top Stories

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -- On Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services released new data when it comes to COVID-19 in the state.

It shows the number of positive cases in the state is now at 700.

The new data shows a new positive case in Wayne County.

It also shows that 10,007 people have been tested across the state.

So far, 17 people in Nebraska have lost their lives to complications from the virus.

Below are the number of cases in each county as released by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services:

228 Douglas 

129 Hall 

50 Lancaster 

45 Adams 

41 Sarpy 

33 Buffalo 

25 Gage 

20 Washington 

17 Lincoln 

13 Custer 

12 Scotts Bluff 

10 Hamilton 

9 Kimball 

7 Dodge 

6 Platte 

6 Madison 

5 Saunders 

4 Colfax 

3 York 

3 Dawson 

3 Cass 

3 Kearney 

2 Cuming 

2 Merrick 

2 Knox 

2 Franklin 

2 Clay 

2 Cheyenne 

1 Cherry 

1 Seward 

1 Gosper 

1 Burt 

1 Pierce 

1 Johnson 

1 Antelope 

1 Stanton 

1 Otoe 

1 Phelps 

1 Webster 

1 Polk 

1 Nemaha 

1 Wayne 

1 Box Butte 

Keith W. Bliven

KTIV News Director

Related Articles

Skip to content