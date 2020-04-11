Nebraska COVID-19 Cases Rise to 700; Over 10,000 Tested

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -- On Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services released new data when it comes to COVID-19 in the state.

It shows the number of positive cases in the state is now at 700.

The new data shows a new positive case in Wayne County.

It also shows that 10,007 people have been tested across the state.

So far, 17 people in Nebraska have lost their lives to complications from the virus.

Below are the number of cases in each county as released by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services:

228 Douglas

129 Hall

50 Lancaster

45 Adams

41 Sarpy

33 Buffalo

25 Gage

20 Washington

17 Lincoln

13 Custer

12 Scotts Bluff

10 Hamilton

9 Kimball

7 Dodge

6 Platte

6 Madison

5 Saunders

4 Colfax

3 York

3 Dawson

3 Cass

3 Kearney

2 Cuming

2 Merrick

2 Knox

2 Franklin

2 Clay

2 Cheyenne

1 Cherry

1 Seward

1 Gosper

1 Burt

1 Pierce

1 Johnson

1 Antelope

1 Stanton

1 Otoe

1 Phelps

1 Webster

1 Polk

1 Nemaha

1 Wayne

1 Box Butte