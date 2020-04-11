Nebraska COVID-19 Cases Rise to 700; Over 10,000 Tested

Nebraska COVID-19 Cases Rise to 700; Over 10,000 TestedUpdated
LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) -- On Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services released new data when it comes to COVID-19 in the state.
It shows the number of positive cases in the state is now at 700.
The new data shows a new positive case in Wayne County.
It also shows that 10,007 people have been tested across the state.
So far, 17 people in Nebraska have lost their lives to complications from the virus.
Below are the number of cases in each county as released by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services:
228 Douglas
129 Hall
50 Lancaster
45 Adams
41 Sarpy
33 Buffalo
25 Gage
20 Washington
17 Lincoln
13 Custer
12 Scotts Bluff
10 Hamilton
9 Kimball
7 Dodge
6 Platte
6 Madison
5 Saunders
4 Colfax
3 York
3 Dawson
3 Cass
3 Kearney
2 Cuming
2 Merrick
2 Knox
2 Franklin
2 Clay
2 Cheyenne
1 Cherry
1 Seward
1 Gosper
1 Burt
1 Pierce
1 Johnson
1 Antelope
1 Stanton
1 Otoe
1 Phelps
1 Webster
1 Polk
1 Nemaha
1 Wayne
1 Box Butte